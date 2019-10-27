close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Pak spikers win bronze in China

Sports

October 27, 2019

By ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Services volleyball team created history by winning bronze medal in the CISM Games in China.

Pakistan beat Qatar 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 to win bronze. Earlier, Pakistan Services were defeated in the semi-final. Ten top volleyball playing countries of the world including Brazil, Canada, France, Netherlands, Iran, South Korea and China participated in the event. Pakistan Services reached the last four stage defeating strong teams of Netherlands, Canada and Iran.

