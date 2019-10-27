BD Women defeat Pakistan by 65 runs

KARACHI: Bangladesh Wo­men beat Pakistan Women by 65 runs in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match played at the Navy Cricket Ground Werisala in Sri Lanka on Saturday, says a PCB press release.

Pakistan were dismissed for 116 runs in 43.4 overs after Bangladesh had set them a 182-run target in the 48-over match, two overs per team were lost due to a short rain spell prior to the start of the match.

Pakistan got off to a solid start in their chase and had reached 48 for one in the 22nd over when opener Tuba Hasan fell for 21 off 61 balls. The middle and late order couldn’t offer much as Pakistan were dismissed with 26 balls to spare as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui top-scored with 27 runs while Huraina Sajjad scored 23 runs. Rabeya and Shaila Sharmin took three wickets each for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 181 for eight in 48 overs after they were asked to bat first by Pakistan captain Rameen Shamim.

Opener Murshida Khatun top-scored with 69 off 112 balls, her innings included seven fours. Fahima Khatun remained unbeaten on a 47-ball 34. For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah and Fatima Sana Khan took two wickets each.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh 181-8, 48 overs (Murshida Khatun 69, Fahima Khatun 34; Nashra Sandhu 2-29, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-35). Pakistan 116 all out in 43.4 overs (Muneeba Ali Siddiqui 27, Huraina Sajjad 23; Rabeya 3-5, Shaila Sharmin 3-20).