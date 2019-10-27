Pakistan bowled out cheaply in U16 match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan we­re bo­wled out cheaply as Bangladesh took control of the three-day Under-16 match at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

When stumps were drawn for the second day, Bangladesh were 119-4 in their second innings after taking an 87-run first innings lead. The home side was bowled out for 117, which was in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 204.

Ibrar Afzal (51) was the only notable run-getter for Pakistan. Right-arm fast bowler Ahmad Sharif (4-24) was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers. Off-break Aamir Hussain (3-19) was also impressive.

Batting for the second time, Nayeem Ahmad (47 not out) was going great guns. Following up on his fifty in the first innings, Nayeem ensured that the tourists extended their overall lead to 206 runs.

Scores in brief: Bang­ladesh Under-16s 204 all out in 63.5 overs (Redwan Hossain 84, Nayeem Ahmad 54; Ahmad Khan 4-43, Ali Asfand 2-31) and 119-4 in 62 overs (Nayeem Ahmad 47 not out, Tanvir Alam 42; Ali Asfand 2-28). Pakistan 117 all out in 45.1 overs (Ibrar Afzal 51, Shahzad 19; Ahmad Sharif 4-24, Aamir Hossain 3-19, Mushfiq Hassan 2-33).