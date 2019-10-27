Smith excited about playing at home again

ADELAIDE: Australia star batsman Steve Smith is excited to play international cricket in front of the home crowd for the first time since January 2018.

Smith last made an international appearance at home during the 2017-18 Ashes and the five-match ODI series that followed, against England. He later served a year-long suspension for his role in Cape Town’s ball-tampering incident in March 2018, before making an international comeback in this year’s ICC World Cup and the Ashes series, both in England.

Australia are set to play two back-to-back international series at home against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday is going to be Smith’s first international appearance on home soil, after having last played during the ODI series against England in January 2018.

“It should be good, I can’t wait to play,” Smith said on Friday. “Any time you walk out and play for Australia it’s a great honour and to be back playing here in Australia, I’m excited,” he added.

Australia were denied a spot in the World Cup final by the eventual tournament champions England, after they lost to them in the semi-final by eight wickets. The marquee event was Smith’s first international assignment after return from the suspension, in which he scored 379 runs in 10 games at 37.90, and had top-scored for his team in the lost-semifinal clash with a patient 85.

He followed that up with exceptional performance in the Ashes series, which Australia retained for the first time in 18 years on England soil. Smith finished the series as the highest run-getter, aggregating 774 runs from four Tests at a staggering average of 110.57, and leaped to the top position in the ICC Test batting rankings, while at it.