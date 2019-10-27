Fair Beauty wins Neelam Cup

LAHORE: Fair Beauty took away Neelam Cup, which is believed to be an upset after the favourite Sahil alongwith its rider had a fall at the gates at the Lahore Race Club on Saturday.

Though there were no particular favourites declared in this two years aged reserved cup race but those who have seen the training sessions of Sahil believed that it would be winner. Unfortunately, Sahil went out of control at the gates and had a fall with its rider.

Meanwhile the elections of the LRC have been postponed for a day giving some more time to the candidates Tariq Aziz and Ahmed Mahmud win as many members of the 50 as possible before the elections are held on Sunday.

In another competitive race of the day, it was Gondal Prince that surprised everyone by winning the 1300 metres sixth race of the day.

In the first of seven Heer Sial Plate races, Love For Win staged an upset when all of the pundits were seeing it winning second place. Even the second and third places winners were out of the thoughts with Double O Seven and Heart’s City taking those positions out of nowhere.

In the second race of the day, Bright Gold recorded the second upset of the day. Fakhr-e-Sharkot as expected took second place while Ishaq Prince surprised by taking third place.

In the third race of the day, it was the third upset by Rang-e-Hina, even the second and third positions taken by Piyara Sayeen and After Hero too were a shock for the favourites. Only after three races, favourite won the first place in the fourth race. It was Qamar Choice. However second position win by Halena was a shock for many while Dimple slipped from expected second place to the third.

In the fifth race Moman Prince was on a fluke and it came out thumping winning. The wins of Safdar Princess and Cameo at number second and third places came as a surprise for all.

In the sixth race, the win of Gondal Prince was also an upset while Ashal Love was expected to take the second position and as of Bet fair it was on fluke and had the third spot. The seventh race was Neelam Cup reserved for two years old ponies, fillies and mares and there were no particular favourite but everyones eyes were set on Sahil, which had a tragic end to its race, even before the race started when it fell at the gates. However, the win finally fell in the credits of Fair Beauty with Countless Maraa claiming second place and Dahab becoming third.

In the final and eighth race fluke JF Thunder was the winner, as believed Dazzling was second and surprisingly Salam-e-Dena was third.