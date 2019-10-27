Aussie MotoGP qualifying cancelled after strong winds

PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia: Qualifying for the Australian MotoGP was cancelled Saturday as fierce winds caused havoc at the beachside circuit, with riders deciding it was too dangerous after Tech3 Racing’s Miguel Oliveira was “blown off” the track.

Phillip Island, known for its fast corners and long straights, is a favourite among the sport’s stars, but is also renowned for notoriously unpredictable weather. After wet and then dry sessions on Friday, the riders had to contend Saturday with not only more rain but blustery and cold conditions, making it hard to push the pace.

The winds whipping the circuit were such that 10 of the 22-strong field didn’t even set a lap-time in Saturday’s third practice session.

Fourth practice was then red-flagged when pit board numbers blew onto the track, just minutes after Oliveira lost control and came off his bike in a big crash on the approach to turn one.

MotoGP officials said he was “blown off the track”, with the Portuguese rider stretchered away.

A medical check showed no fractures but he said his hands were painful and a decision on whether he can race would be made on Sunday. A safety commission meeting was convened and the 21 remaining riders voted to abandon the rest of the session and subsequent qualifying, which was rescheduled for Sunday.