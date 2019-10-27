Osaka upbeat ahead of WTA finals

SHENZHEN, China: In-form world number three Naomi Osaka believes she is better equipped to deal with the WTA Finals’ demanding round-robin format, after her maiden appearance at the season-ending showpiece ended in tears last year.

There was much attention on the Japanese sensation entering last year’s WTA Finals on the back of a controversial US Open victory over Serena Williams.

But Osaka failed to live up to the hype in a winless campaign that ended in tears when she was forced to retire against Kiki Bertens due to a hamstring injury.

Having learned the lessons from that bitter experience, Osaka said she knew what to expect in the $14 million tournament pitting the eight best ranked players of 2019. The lucrative WTA Finals has moved to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for the next 10 years after a five-year run in Singapore.

“I definitely think last year helped me in the way that I kind of know the format more,” Osaka told reporters on Saturday.

“Before last year, I hadn’t played round-robin since I was, like, eight or ten.

“I think the end of last year was just so hectic for me. Honestly, by the time I got to the (WTA Finals), I was just so tired,” Osaka added. She will be one of the favourites in Shenzhen having claimed successive titles in Osaka and Beijing.

It has been a return to form for the 22-year-old after a stunning first round exit at Wimbledon followed by a lacklustre US Open title defence ended with a round of 16 defeat to Belinda Bencic, who she will face in Shenzhen. Osaka said renewed concentration was the catalyst for her late season revival.