De Minaur survives Opelka barrage

BASEL, Switzerland: Australia’s Alex de Minaur survived a barrage of 26 aces from American giant Reilly Opelka to battle to a 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3) win in the Swiss Indoors semi-finals on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who trains and lives in Spain, will target his fourth title of 2019 on Sunday when he faces either nine-time champion Roger Federer or third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The world number 28 is the first Australian to reach the Basel final since Mark Philippoussis finished runner-up in 1997

De Minaur, who measures up at 1.80m compared to Opelka’s towering 2.11m, set up victory with a passing winner for four match points. Opelka saved the first with an ace but was caught out on the second as his opponent sealed the win. “Nothing can prepare you for that serve,” de Minaur said.