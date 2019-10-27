Pak U-16 batting crumble against B’desh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan under-16 were bowled out cheaply as Bangladesh took control of the three-day match at the KRL Stadium Saturday.

When stumps were drawn on the second day, Bangladesh were 119 for 4 in the second innings after taking 87 runs first innings lead. Pakistan were bowled out for 117 in reply to Bangladesh first innings total of 204. Ibrar Afzal (51) was the only notable run getter for Pakistan as right arm fast Ahmad Sharif (4-24) emerged as the leading wicket taker for the tourists. Off break Aamir Hissain (3-19) was also impressive.

Batting for the second time, Nayeem Ahmad (47 not out) was going great guns. Following up his fifty in the first innings, Nayeem ensured healthy 206 runs lead for the tourists who have a day and six wickets in hand to go for the kill.

Brief scores: Bangladesh under-16 204 all out in 63.5 overs (Redwan Hossain 84, Nayeem Ahmad 54, Ahmad Khan 4-43, Ali Asfand 2-31) and 119 for 4 in 62 overs (Nayeem Ahmad 47 not out, Tanvir Alam 42, Ali Asfand 2-28) Pakistan 117 all out in 45.1 overs (Ibrar Afzal 51, Shahzad 19, Ahmed Sharif 4-24, Aamir Hossain 3-19, Mushfiq Hassan 2-33).