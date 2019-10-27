Balochistan shock S Punjab by 5 wkts

LAHORE: An all-round performance from Abdul Wahid guided Balochistan to a five-wicket win against Southern Punjab in the fourth-round of the National U-19 50-over tournament while Central Punjab and Sindh defeated Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab after opting to bat scored 202 for nine in 50 overs, courtesy Basit Ali’s 78 off 99 balls, which had nine fours and a six. Moiz Ahmed also contributed with a 66-ball 44, hitting three fours and a six.

The duo stitched a 111-run stand for the second-wicket.

For Balochistan, slow left-arm bowler Abdul Wahid grabbed four wickets for 24 in eight overs, while Mohammad Ibrahim also grabbed four wickets giving away 28 runs.

In return, Balochistan chased down the target in 46.3 overs, thanks to Abdul Wahid’s 84 off 100 balls which included 10 fours and two sixes. Ubaidullah was also amongst the runs with 48-ball 38. He hit five fours and a six. Both contributed 94 for the opening wicket partnership.

For Southern Punjab, Haris Javed took two wickets for 48 runs.

In the second match at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Qasim Akram’s unbeaten 131 inspired Central Punjab to a five-run victory over Northern.

Central Punjab, after being put into bat, scored 273 for seven in 50 overs.

Qasim batting at number four scored an unbeaten 131 off 120 balls, which was studded with 12 fours and a six. M Huraira scored 42 off 45 balls laced with seven fours. For Northern, Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets for 43 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, Mubasar Khan (90) and Hassan Abid (72) kept Northern alive in the run-chase and put up a 138-run partnership for the second wicket.

After the departure of both batsmen, Northern kept losing wickets at a regular interval and managed to score 268 for nine in 50 overs.

Ghufran Hadi was the most successful bowler for Central Punjab with match figures of 3 for 47 in nine overs. Ali Imran and Umar Eman took two wickets apiece conceding 48 and 29 runs, respectively.

In the third 50-over match of the day, Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 22 runs at the State Bank Ground, Karachi. Sindh, after opting to bat, were bowled out for 195 in 49.3 overs. M Usman struck an 86-ball 55 with three fours and as many sixes.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Izhar Ahmed and Mohammad Amir took three wickets each. Chasing 196, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 173 in 48 overs. Salman Khan jnr top-scored with 54 off 102, while Haris Aziz and Shahid Aziz scored 41 and 30 runs, respectively. Sindh’s M Makki grabbed four wickets for 48 runs.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab U-19 v Balochistan U-19, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Southern Punjab U-19 202-9, 50 overs (Basit Ali 78, Moiz Ahmed 44; Abdul Wahid 4-24, M Ibrahim 4-28) Balochistan U-19 203-5, 46.3 overs (Abdul Wahid 84, Ubaidullah 38; Haris Javed 2-48)

Result: Balochistan won by five wickets

Central Punjab U-19 v Northern U-19, Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura: Central Punjab U-19 273-7, 50 overs (Qasim Akram 131 not out, M Huraira 42; Mehran Mumtaz 2-42)

Northern U-19 268-9, 50 overs (Mubasar Khan 90, Hassan Abid 72, Raza ul Mustafa 39 not-out; Ghufran Hadi 3-47, Umar Eman 2-29, Ali Imran 2-48) Result: Central Punjab U-19 won by five runs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 v Sindh U-19, State Bank Ground, Karachi: Sindh U-19 195 all-out, 49.3 overs (M Usman 55, Mohammad Taha 39; Izhar Ahmed 3-18, M Aamer 3-31) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 173 all-out, 48 overs (Salman Khan jr 54, Haris Khan 41; M Makki 4-48, Arish Ali Khan 2-13, M Taha Khan 2-30, Talha Ahsan 2-20) Result: Sindh U-19 won by 22 runs.