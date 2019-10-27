Model Town Gym advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Model Town Gymkhana has qualified into pre-quarterfinal of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after defeating strong Servis Club by 7 wickets played at Model Town Ground on Thursday afternoon. Dashing batting by Usman Maroof was the main feature of the match
Scores: Servis Club 146 all out in 20 Overs (Usman Shahid 32, Ali Akber 40, Kh Abdullah 33, Adeel Hussain 17, Kashif Ali 3/20, Asad Ali 2/35).
Model Town Gym 147/3 in 14.3 Overs (Usman Maroof 79 including 1x6, 14x4, Naik M 36, Shahid Iqbal 12, Usman Shahid 2/50).
