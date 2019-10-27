close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Model Town Gym advance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

LAHORE: Model Town Gymkhana has qualified into pre-quarterfinal of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after defeating strong Servis Club by 7 wickets played at Model Town Ground on Thursday afternoon. Dashing batting by Usman Maroof was the main feature of the match

Scores: Servis Club 146 all out in 20 Overs (Usman Shahid 32, Ali Akber 40, Kh Abdullah 33, Adeel Hussain 17, Kashif Ali 3/20, Asad Ali 2/35).

Model Town Gym 147/3 in 14.3 Overs (Usman Maroof 79 including 1x6, 14x4, Naik M 36, Shahid Iqbal 12, Usman Shahid 2/50).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports