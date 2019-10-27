Hanyu, Kihira lead at Skate Canada

OTTAWA: Two-time Olympic gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu dominated the men’s short programme on Friday at Skate Canada, where fellow Japanese Rika Kihira seized the lead in the women’s competition.

Hanyu, who has yet to add a Skate Canada title to his impressive resume after three runner-up finishes, opened with a quadruple Salchow and produced an impressive triple Axel on the way to a score of 109.60 points — avoiding disaster on a closing combination for a commanding lead over American Camden Pulkinen (89.05) and Canadian Nam Nguyen (84.08) going into Saturday’s free skate.

Hanyu said he felt he was at “70 or 60” percent as he launched his campaign in the second event of the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix season, being held this year in Kelowna in Western Canada.

Earlier Friday, 17-year-old Kihira delivered her trademark triple Axel to lead the women’s short programme ahead of South Korean You Young and Russian Alexandra Trusova.

Kihira, who won all three of her starts in the International Skating Union Grand Prix series last year but settled for fourth at the World Championships in Japan last March, finished with a total of 81.35 points to take a 3.13-point lead over You. You, still just 15 years old, also completed a triple Axel as she built a personal-best total of 78.22 points with Trusova, another 15-year-old third on 74.40.