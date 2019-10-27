Remington face Nagina Group in polo final

LAHORE: Remington Pharma will take on Nagina Group in the Polo for Peace Cup 2019 main final to be played today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LPCC) at 3:30 pm.

Wife of Governor Punjab Mrs Begum Perveen Sarwar will grace the final as chief guest while a great number of polo enthusiasts will also be present on the occasion to witness the highly-charged and enthralling polo final. LPCC President Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab has said that both the finalists are well-prepared and hopefully, they will try to give out their best to win the final. “This is the beginning of the polo season and such a high-quality polo at this level shows that this polo season will prove to be very challenging as well as exciting.”

He said that Remington Pharma team consists of patron Basel Faisal Khokhar, Taimur Ali Malik, Lt Col Omar Minhas and Saqib Khan Khakwani while the other finalist team, Nagina Group, has Hamza Khan, Rafay, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Nazar Dean Khan while Omar Elahi Sheikh is patron.