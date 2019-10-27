Ejaz on top in Jinnah Tour Golf

LAHORE: Ejaz Khan of Peshawar took over command in Jinnah Development Tour Golf at the culmination of the second round in the three rounds Punjab Tour Tournament 2019 being contested at the striking and elegantly green, PAF Skyview Golf Course in Lahore.

Ejaz was in top position casting aside the overnight leader M. Amir of Karachi Golf Club. Ejaz attained the preeminent uppermost position by playing in a captivating manner and managing to come up with a score of gross 69 in the second round which enabled him to compile an aggregate score of 138, six under par at the end of the second round and as the championship of these second tier golf professionals moves into the final phase of this selection related event.

On Friday, in the course of the first round he was steady too and was again outstanding yesterday. He demonstrated the touch of a champion and with two rounds scores of 69 and 69, he has three stroke advantage over his nearest adversary, M. Amir who is placed at a score of 141, three under par.

M. Amir the leader of the first round faced a few hicups in the second round and somehow his putting performance on the greens lacked the touch of excellence that he reflected in the first round. That left him in bit of distress as his score for the second round lacked the champions touch. However he still lies at the second position and can re emerge as a victor on the final day on Sunday.

Another competitor in line for top honors is Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana. This young one who hopes to develop into a champion during this season, was intense and penetrating in the second round on Saturday and his determined effort helped him to produce an admirable score of gross 69, and a two rounds aggregate of 142, two under par. Competition wise he is four strokes behind the leader, Ejaz Khan.

More participating competitors who hope to do well are Zahir Shah (Peshawar) and M. Saqib (Lahore Garrison) who are currently bracketed at a score of 143, one under par.