PCB sends two-Test series itinerary to SL

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent a tentative two-Test match itinerary to Sri Lanka, which will be travelling to Pakistan in December this year.

An official of the PCB informed that the dates though are tentative but things will be finalised after the further discussions.

The PCB has proposed that the two-Test series to be played between December 11 and 23, with the first match to be staged in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi.

The series, a part of the ICC World Test Championship, had been in doubt for some time despite the Sri Lankan team having visited Pakistan recently for two limited overs series.

However, the recent development suggests that things are heading in the right direction. The Sri Lankan board purportedly wants the series wrapped up before Christmas.

A final schedule for the series will only be made after the two sides reach an agreement, which sources say should not take too long.

Most foreign series are preceded by practice and warm-up matches but the chances of that happening here are low.

Sri Lanka visited Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals recently. The tour though was marred with top Sri Lanka players backing out citing security concerns. Though the islanders lost the 50-over tussle, they went on to whitewash the home side in the shortest format. The series was organised well and even the visiting Sri Lanka side was happy with the security arrangements.

However, these are not the final dates and the schedule will be finalised and announced after the further discussions. Now it remains to be seen if Sri Lanka’s top players are ready to visit Pakistan. A majority of their players who played the limited-overs series in Pakistan recently were happy with the security arrangements and also thanked the fans for their support throughout the tour.