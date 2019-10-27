Tamim opts out India tour

DHAKA: Tamim Iqbal has opted out of Bangladesh’s upcoming tour of India as his wife is expecting their second child later this month, and the national selectors have called up Imrul Kayes as his replacement for the three T20Is. It is, however, not clear whether Imrul will stay on with the touring party for the subsequent Test series too. Tamim, who is also nursing a rib injury, was named in the T20I side, but had informed the BCB that he might have to skip the second Test, in Kolkata from November 22, to be with his wife. He has since decided to be with his wife for the weeks heading up to delivery date too.