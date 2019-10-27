Pak girls beat BD to grab 1-0 lead

LAHORE: Bangladesh batter Rumana Ahmed’s fighting half-century went in vain when Pakistan drew first blood in the three-match T20 series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The young green ladies of Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 14 runs to take 1-0 lead while the remaining two matches of the series will be played in October 28 and 30 at the same venue and time.

It was first-ever international match at the home of Pakistan cricket where Pakistan elected to bat after winning the toss. Pakistani bowlers dominated the show in the second inning as they reduced the visitors to 112-7 while chasing 127 runs.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 126-7 in 20 overs. Skipper Bismah Maroof scored highest 34 runs off 29 balls. She along with Omaima Sohail (33) contributed 60 runs to the team’s total.

Bismah and Omaima were the architect of third wickets 60-run partnership after Pakistan lost both of its openers inside three overs with just 15 runs on board.

Iram Javed for her 17-ball 21 runs while batting at six struck two sixes and a four. Sidra Nawaz struck the last five boundaries of just five balls to race her team’s score.

For Bangladesh, right-arm pacer Jahanara Alam picked up four wickets for 17 runs in her four overs.

Bangladesh struggled from the onset of their run-chase. Their openers Shamima Sultana and Ayesha Rahman were back in the pavilion in 2.2 overs as the scoreboard read six for two.

Rumana scored 50 runs off 30 balls but no other batswomen of Bangladesh clicked as they lost the first low-scoring contest. Her 30-ball 50 was studded with six fours and two sixes.

Nigar Sultana, who scored 17 from 30.was the second best scorer from the visiting side. Anam Amin took two wickets while Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, and Aliya Riaz shared two wickets apiece. Both teams will play the second T20I on October 28 [Monday].

Pakistan women:

Sidra Ameen b Jahanara 4

Javeria Khan c Lata b Jahanara 5

Bismah Maroof b Lata 34

Umaima Sohail c Panna b Rumana 33

Aliya Riaz c Fargana b Panna 7

Iram Javed b Jahanara 21

Kainat Imtiaz b Jahanara 2

Diana Baig not out 2

Sidra Nawaz not out 16

Extras: (w 2) 2

Total: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 126

FoW: 1-4, 2-15, 3-75, 4-79, 5-97, 6-108, 7-109.

Bowling: Jahanara Alam 4-0-17-4, Panna Ghosh 4-0-24-1, Lata Mondal 3-0-19-1, Khadija Tul Kubra 2-0-13-0, Salma Khatun 3-0-39-0, Rumana Ahmed 4-0-14-1.

Bangladesh women

Shamima Sultana st Sidra b Anam 4

Ayasha Rahman b Diana 1

Sanjida Islam c Javeria b Sadia 14

Nigar Sultana c Iram b Kainat 17

Rumana Ahmed b Aliya 50

Fargana Hoque st Sidra b Bismah 9

Jahanara Alam b Anam 0

Salma Khatun not out 4

Lata Mondal not out 1

Extras: (lb 6, w 6) 12

Total: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 112

FoW: 1-6, 2-6, 3-40, 4-47, 5-83, 6-84, 7-110.

Bowling: Diana Baig 3-0-22-1, Anam Amin 4-0-13-2, Aliya Riaz 4-0-12-1, Sadia Iqbal 4-0-16-1, Kainat Imtiaz 3-0-17-1, Bismah Maroof 2-0-26-1.

Toss: Pakistan Women

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob, Tariq Rasheed.