close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Safdar’s bail application dismissed

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Captain (retd) Safdar, an accused of provocative speech.

The court had reserved its verdict on the bail petition of Safdar. However, on Saturday, the judge refused Safdar’s bail application.

The counsel of the accused had argued before the court that his client was politically victimized. The counsel claimed that initially a case was registered against his client under 16 MPO and later Section 124 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code were added.

He said his client has no connection with any banned outfit and the police have no written application from anyone seeking registration of a case against his client.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story