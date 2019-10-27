IIU president, Omani envoy discuss cooperation

Islamabad : Ambassador of Oman Shiekh Mohammad Omar Al-Marhoon called on President of the International University (IIU) Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh in his office.

In the meeting, matters pertaining to educational cooperation and mutual interests were discussed. On the occasion, both the officials agreed to take further steps for expanding mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the IIU president said the university was ready for cooperation with the educational institutions of Oman. He reiterated his resolve that the IIU would keep disseminating the message of peace in the light of Islamic teachings. He said that IIUI is keen to expand its educational ties with all institutions of the World especially with the varsities of the Islamic World.

He told the Ambassador regarding the recent MoUs signed by the IIU as well as the faculties and departments of the university.

The ambassador appreciated the role of IIU in the promotion of education and said that International Islamic University Islamabad is one of the prestigious institutions of the Muslim world. He lauded the efforts of Dr. Ahmed Yousif, saying that he has been a bridge between varsities of the Islamic world.

At the end of the meeting, IIU President presented a university crest to the Ambassador of Oman.