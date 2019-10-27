Looking for a humane way to deal with stray dogs

There has been an increase of dog bite incidents and the situation turns precarious due to unavailability of rabies vials at most hospitals. Children, not least, are vulnerable to dog attacks and deaths have been reported at different parts of the country.

Islamabad is no exception to such incidents. The ICT administration carries out dog culling drive in residential sectors but the problem is serious outside these areas due to unauthorized growth of construction activity.

“It is wrong to state that dogs and other animals invade human settlements. The opposite is true,” Commodore Manzoor Mehdi, deputy administrator of Naval Anchorage, a housing society of Pakistan Navy, told me in his busy office.

Having a long drag on his cigarette, he said, “The area we are sitting at was actually natural habitat of birds and animals before human beings flooded it with residential projects. Now the birds and animals are gone.”

“It did not go well with me when my staff gave me an Rs500 bill to get poison for stray dogs. I too keep a pet and my children play with it. So I did not sign the bill and thought of a better idea.”

“Representatives of some organizations came to me for protection of dogs but they were more interested in their own air travels and lavish longings than saving dogs. So I thought I had to do it as dogs, after all, were a threat to residents of this society,” he told me tackling the constant interventions in his office by his staff due to the multiple tasks he was to manage.

“I modified a van to keep dogs and hired some men to catch them at the rate of Rs200 per dog. The idea worked. So far we have collected over 50 stray dogs and have left them in the wilds outside the city,” he said.

Fuzail Z. Ahmed, an active community leader, writer and an entrepreneur, however, is not very convinced with the idea. “You leave stray dogs wherever you may but they will return to human settlements in search of food,” he said, adding that he appreciates the administration’s initiative nonetheless as it is better than killing them.

“Naval Anchorage is rich with animals and birds. I have seen here foxes, monkeys, wild bores, hedgehogs, snakes and what not. The birds you find here are very rare. And we love living with them,” he said.

Stray dogs is a big problem and unfortunately it has not been on task list of any government to solve it, he said. The idea to export them to China, Thailand, and other such countries doesn’t look workable as it involves high transport cost, he said. “Yes, if these countries come and collect stray dogs free of cost, it may attract some investors,” he said, adding that he has no objection to killing wild bores as people abhor this animal.

Madeeha Arsalan, a children story writer and a literature lover, said, “Dogs are not human. But we are. Imagine the agony of children attacked by dogs.”

“Mixed reactions are always evoked when we talk about removal or relocation of stray dogs but there is always a fear of getting rabies and dog bites. All societies of the area should adopt a common strategy to deal with this issue as people can die of dog bites,” she said.

Mrs. Arsalan has always been very vocal and definite when it comes to seeking solutions. A caring mother, she shares concerns of almost all parents about safety of their children. Now is the time people should get together to find a humane solution to the problem of stray dogs in Islamabad.