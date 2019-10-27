Growing number of vehicles killing city tranquility

Although roads and streets still play a critical role in our transport infrastructure, the introduction of vehicles seems to have transformed the peacefulness of these public places of Rawalpindi city.

“Prior to the invention of vehicles especially the cars and bikes, Rawalpindi streets were an integral part of the public places; children played on them, general public gathered to share news, discuss views but after the vehicles invaded these essential public spaces, the noise pollution and threat to life has come to be associated with them,” says Abid Hussain.

“Today every city resident desires to be a private motor car owner as it is considered to be a status symbol. Our longing for this status symbol, especially bigger and more expensive car, is not only encumbering us financially, but affecting serenity in our city,” says Abbas Raza.

Ahsan Ali says: “The number of bigger cars is increasing and the noise created by such cars is pointedly greater. These cars occupy more space on the roads and streets but have the same average occupancy as the small/medium cars. This goes against the principle of equitable allocation of road/street space.”

“Our thirst for cars is tipping the balance against any equality we as a society can aspire towards, even if it is only on our roads and streets. We do not and will never have the infrastructure to quench our thirst for private cars in this city. Authorities seem to be under the impression that roads can absorb any kind of din. Still the roads are not growing, but the population, and the number of vehicles keeps rising. This is completely unjustifiable,” says Ambar Naqvi.

“Of course, there are ways to make this state of affairs manageable. The authorities however, have done precious little about this like Metro Bus service. But a city like Rawalpindi, with a huge population and a lesser area of sq km, has only a few kms of metro service functioning as of today. There are many other ways to mitigate this situation. If the city authorities attempt to develop effective and accessible public transport system, it will discourage buying private car, driven mostly by youngsters honking wildly,” says Faheem Haider.

Kazim Jafri says: “Another aspect of inequality relating to cars is the use of diesel as fuel. Diesel may have lower price than petrol, it is more polluting than petrol. More and more commercial enterprises are also buying diesel vehicles to reduce the operational expenses on the transportation of goods. We can see that in the big segment of cars and commercial vans, the growth in diesel vehicles is fairly gigantic. Authorities have to do something before our city is choked with diesel fumes.”