Sewer burst assault on service road continues

Whatever the season, overflowing of dysfunctional sewer in front of Fazaia Pharmacy and an oil change shop leaves Faisal Avenue service road, which connects many localities, in a slushy mess.

“It’s the same sewer that gushed out waste water at Shah Khalid Colony and Tajabad entrance. Because of the precarious situation of this sewer and also the lack of maintenance and cleaning, the residents of the adjoining localities have to face trouble in and out of their localities,” says Ali Mehmoodi.

“A part of the sewer is open and a part flows below the road that has been encroached. Sewer line remains choked all the time, thus, the filthy water spills out of the sewer,” says Shanawar Hussain.

“As cars, autos, and two-wheelers move slowly on this narrow and poorly asphalted road, city authorities have not taken any steps to plug the leak. Pedestrians moving on this stretch to reach the main road hop to avoid puddles along the way,” says Bakhatawar Hasan.

Hamayun Haider says: “Since this Link Road has been routed to Gulzar-e-Quaid, vehicles enter this road from Chungi Stop entrance, opposite Mian Motors to reach their destinations. Hence, there is too much chaos on this stretch. When it rains, the road situation gets more deteriorated.”

“We live in Fazal Town Phase-I. To go there, we’ve to use this stretch. However, when the dirty water gathers there, it’s difficult to cross over to both sides of this road,” says Khawar Hussain.

“There are many houses and shops on this road and the residents have been facing hardship since long because of the sewer burst. Although the concerned department did some repair works, they never bothered to complete them perfectly. Every now and then the sewer starts overflowing,” says Mazahar Abbas.

“Due to the sloppy condition of the road, senior citizens, women and children often trip and fall while crossing over. We’ve filed complaints with the city authorities many times, but they’ve not yielded any results so far. The sewer keeps on overflowing hence adding to our woes,” says Mesam Ali Zaidi.

“Another problem the area faces is absence of street lighting. During nightfall it becomes all the more difficult to cross the road. When garbage and waste water gets mixed problem aggravates further. Even after many protests from the residents, the authorities have not fixed street lights,” adds Mesam.

Nabeel Naqvi says: “There were no problems of sewer burst and inundated road when we came here 30 years ago. However, we are facing many problems now. The overflowing sewer is a disgusting sight for the residents of adjoining neighborhoods. Otherwise, this area is quite a nice place to live in.”