Students protest against forced closure of hostels in capital

Islamabad : A protest was launched by a large number of male and female students of various universities in Islamabad in front of Press Club against the CDA.

The protestors were chanting against the CDA’s recent drive of forcefully closure of private hostels in different sectors of Islamabad. The protesters displayed the banners against CDA and termed the actions as illegal and inhuman.

The students were demanding from the government to stop the CDA officials from this cruel action without knowing the on ground facts and basic human rights. Mr. Faisal, a student of Bahria University shared his view on the occasion that he belongs to Lahore and his university does not have hostel facility. In such a scenario what is the alternate solution? Where on the earth he can stay and study? He added, throughout the world, governments ripped of the taxes on properties if the students are living in a house. Pakistan is unique example in the world, where students are even not allowed to live in the residential areas. He questioned, are the students not human species?

The protestors were of the opinion that hardly a university in the city has sufficient lodging capacity at the campus rather many do not have hostels. In every semester thousands of students are being inducted in various universities of Islamabad and in such a situation what other options are there for students hailing from outside of Islamabad. They demanded either government or HEC should stop the universities to induct thousands of students when they do not have sufficient facilities.

Khadija Khan, a student amongst the protestors said that the CDA teams routinely invade our hostels on one pretext or another, and violate our privacy with complete disregard. Another student Mr. Imtiaz stated that the CDA should stop trying to evict us from our co-shared tenancies and private hostels till adequate hotel facilities are made available on campuses.

Aamir Imtiaz, the president of private hostels union said that we tried many times to share of view point with CDA officials on the issue but it seems they are under pressure from the government and take the action without listening the owners, students and victims.

He added majority of the hostels are shared tenancies of the students studying in various universities and they are residing by following all the rules and regulations imposed on civilized citizens. This is not a commercial activity rather just an accommodation of the students’ coming from various cities for the sake of education. He said, if there are any codes of conducts, then students are ready to follow the same but forced enclosure of hostels is simply a harsh decision without considering the trauma of male and female students and their families.