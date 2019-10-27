Photo exhibition highlights women empowerment

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) hosted an exhibition of photographs titled ‘Aaj Ka Random (AKR) Women Empowerment and Cultural Linkages’ on Saturday here at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum.

AKR is a photography group on Facebook for amateur photographers. The group boasts of over 7,000 members from several countries, the majority of whom are Pakistanis. About 60pc of the members are women who are passionate about photography.

As many as 70 photographs have been displayed in the exhibition. The exhibition is not a competition, but more about people in the group and their illustrations. It is more about the varied representation from Pakistan, the UAE, UK, US, Canada, and Malaysia to mention some.

The participants introduced AKR to their visitors who came to view the show. Photographs are from a diverse group of people from several nationalities who post mostly random, spontaneous, interesting and intriguing images in an effort to show the ordinary in the most extraordinary way.

Not all pictures blow one’s mind away, but positive critique and respect form the basis for encouragement for the photographers.

In addition, Aaj Ka Random provided a platform to women to interact with fellow photographers and often undertake photo walks, said one participant.

The foremost achievement of AKR is that it has given freedom of sharing the photos without worrying about the subject and formal artistry, often attached to photography.

Another member photographer, Zainab Sonia, said AKR was the platform where we as amateur photographers have been provided a chance to exhibit our random pictures.

“The administrators are our mentors and encourage us to exploit our hidden talents. I am ever indebted to AKR for empowering women of Pakistan,” she said.

Samina Shahzad, a teacher, said AKR enabled her to live her dream as a photographer and have the entire world critique and appreciate her photography.

“I do need a professional camera. I capture all my images on my mobile phone camera. AKR is an amazing platform for amateur photographers. It has given me the opportunity to understand photography at a different level,” said another participating photographer.