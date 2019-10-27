Millennium Education hosts school counsellors training colloquium

Islamabad : National Counsellor and Student Affairs Colloquium 2019, hosted by The Millennium Education (TME), kicked off here with an enviable line up of guest speakers and a brilliant exchange of information, says a press release.

The Colloquium was attended by counsellors and academic heads from all the nationwide TME and The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) campuses across with addresses by game changers in the world of Academia and Diplomacy.

Following an opening address by TME chairman, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and welcome note and a great interactive session titled ‘Counsellor as Change Makers: A Paradigm Shift in 21st Century Education’, by General Manager, Department of International Qualifications, Azra Tahir, British Council Pakistan’s Head of International Services took the floor for a comprehensive look into what Study UK is, how it operates and how it benefits Pakistan and explaining in detail the ‘Role and Opportunities of Education UK Pakistan.’ Exams Operations Manager Muhammad Faheem joined the brigade and further elaborated how important IELTS is and why and who should take it and which format to choose and the timeline to follow. Both representatives presented and entertained all queries from the delegates present and left no stone unturned to explain the intricacies of the British Examination System in Pakistan.

Next up was EducationUSA advisor Salwa Janjua taking up the podium representing United States Education Foundation Pakistan USEFP. She not only helped the 53 delegates from 7 cities explore the various options and opportunities USEFP offers but also conducted a comprehensive workshop on ‘The Art of Essay Writing & Common Application Prompts’ college search, scholarships, advising, testing, training and tours.

With TME rich history and background in pioneering German Language classes to students around the country, free of cost, the Colloquium couldn’t be complete without a nod in that direction. Ms. Inge Iqbal, Director German Academic Exchange Service DAAD, did more than just respond to the friendly nod. She outlined and elucidated the opportunities for Pakistani students in Germany, the land of tuition free education, and answered all enthusiastic questions about how to avail that very chance. In her intricately crafted presentation, Ms. Inge Iqbal also shared little bits of emotional information about Germany’s association with Pakistan’s legend Allama Iqbal who did not only attended Heidelberg University but also finished his PhD from Munich.

After another delicious a meal and a chance for all the attendees to network and exchange notes, the day progressed with much needed and a tear jerking, conscience shaking session by Ma Aliya Ejaz and. Sabina Zakir, on 4H (head, heart, hands & health) Youth Club. Action plan for youth engagement with case studies and compassionate way forward for a club that really defines the moral and social giving grounds for the student and the school in conjunction.

The productive first day continued with a heartwarming address by Dr. Ilhami Ayrnci, Educational Counsellor of the Embassy of Republic of Turkey.

While delegates were being surprised by sweet treats, the next guest speaker, Ms. Ileana a representative from the office of the Italy Ambassador in Islamabad, took over. Her talk on Study, access and Global Reach was punctuated with a delightful squeal when presented with a Bounty chocolate bar.

On that sweet note, the delegates called it a day, ready to take on the world the next day.

And driven they were when they met for the second and last day of the national meet up. It was a packed schedule with TME Guidance counsellors from across the country pouring in their expertise and covering different and key topics ranging from step by step deconstruction of Common Application, CSS Profile, ISFAA, Success in Summer Schools, Ethical considerations a counselor should have, Portfolio Building Process, the significance of SAT for Global scholarships and how to write a Winning college applications followed by Millennial Success stories and Q&A session.