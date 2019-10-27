Gang busted

Rawalpindi: The Potohar police have dramatically busted a gang, Saturday, involved in looting passengers landing from abroad on their way to homes from Islamabad International Airport since long, the police spokesman said.

The gang, known as ‘Aamiri gang of dacoits’ was arrested by Race Corse police station when were engaged in looting the passengers coming from UK.

The gangster confessed of such kind of three robberies, SP (Potohar) Syed Ali told CPO Rawalpindi in a briefing. In a robbery, the suspects confessed, they looted passenger returning from UK and heading towards their home, the SP (Potohar), quoting a complainant Mohammad Ishtiaq, said, adding that the gangsters snatched 700 UK Pounds, Pakistani currency and ATM card and shot him injured on resistance and sped away. The gangsters looted a passenger who had landed from Italy in guise of personnel of law enforcement agency, depriving the passenger of 1500 Euros, Pakistani currency in February this year.

The SP told the CPO that the police investigator have gathered information regarding whereabouts of the ringleader of the gang and other members of the gang. He said that the police have traced residence of mother-in-law of the ringleader, hopefully, all the remaining members of the gang would be hunted down within a week time.