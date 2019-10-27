close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 27, 2019

2 gangsters held

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 27, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad Ramana Police Station has arrested two accused and recovered cash, stolen mobile phone from them, the police spokesman said on Saturday.

The police team nabbed two dacoits of a gang identified as Muhammad Tariq, resident of District Sahiwal and Muhammad Asif, resident of Kachi Abadi Rawalpindi. Police team recovered two mobile phones and cash from their possession. These gangsters were wanted to Karachi Company and Ramana Police in theft cases in the area.

