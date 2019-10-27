2 gangsters held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Ramana Police Station has arrested two accused and recovered cash, stolen mobile phone from them, the police spokesman said on Saturday.

The police team nabbed two dacoits of a gang identified as Muhammad Tariq, resident of District Sahiwal and Muhammad Asif, resident of Kachi Abadi Rawalpindi. Police team recovered two mobile phones and cash from their possession. These gangsters were wanted to Karachi Company and Ramana Police in theft cases in the area.