Far-right rally in Madrid

MADRID: Thousands of people joined a rally called by Spain´s Vox in Madrid on Saturday, with leader Santiago Abascal telling the crowds only his far-right faction could handle the Catalan crisis.

Shouting “Viva Espana”, they turned the city´s Columbus Square into a sea of red-and-yellow, as the crowds waved thousands of Spanish flags, cheering and chanting, among them many youngsters and families with children.

Addressing the crowds, Abascal took aim at the ruling Socialists, largely focusing on the crisis in Catalonia, which has been gripped by violent protests after the Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders over a failed independence bid.

“Faced with the betrayals of the Socialists, there is only Vox, and faced with criminal separatism, there is only Vox!” he roared, after also denouncing the conservative opposition People´s Party (PP) as “useless” and the centre-right Ciudadanos as “opportunists”.