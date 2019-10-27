Uruguayans to vote on security reform during general elections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTEVIDEO: Uruguayans will pick a successor to leftist President Tabare Vazquez on Sunday as well as voting on crime-busting constitutional reform to establish a military police force and create full life terms for the most serious offenses.
The South American nation has long been considered a bastion of peace and stability in an often turbulent region but that has been called into question recently by a declining security situation.
“Democracy in Uruguay is very strong and must be protected from risks,” Vazquez told reporters on Thursday in his final message before Uruguay´s 2.6 million voters head to the urns.
The vote comes on the same day as a general election in Argentina and against a backdrop of regional strife following massive street protests in Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia, the latter over alleged electoral fraud.
In 2018, South America´s second smallest country registered a record 414 murders, up 45 percent on the year before.
