Sun Oct 27, 2019
AFP
October 27, 2019

Uruguayans to vote on security reform during general elections

AFP
October 27, 2019

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguayans will pick a successor to leftist President Tabare Vazquez on Sunday as well as voting on crime-busting constitutional reform to establish a military police force and create full life terms for the most serious offenses.

The South American nation has long been considered a bastion of peace and stability in an often turbulent region but that has been called into question recently by a declining security situation.

“Democracy in Uruguay is very strong and must be protected from risks,” Vazquez told reporters on Thursday in his final message before Uruguay´s 2.6 million voters head to the urns.

The vote comes on the same day as a general election in Argentina and against a backdrop of regional strife following massive street protests in Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia, the latter over alleged electoral fraud.

In 2018, South America´s second smallest country registered a record 414 murders, up 45 percent on the year before.

