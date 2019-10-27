‘Farmers getting better price of their crops now’

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhary has said that for first time in the history of the province various steps have been taken for safeguarding rights of farmers and protecting them from the exploitation of middlemen under the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzadr.

Cultivators have been able to get the better price of their crops timely in this regard, he said while addressing the press conference regarding one-year performance of Punjab Food Department at DGPR office on Saturday. Additional Secretary Food Department Sheri Naz, Additional DG Punjab Food Authority Mustafa and Director Food Punjab Wajid Ali Shah were also present. The minister said the Food Department had procured wheat at a price of Rs1,300 per mound from farmers. Messages were sent to farmers on their mobiles to receive gunny bags on a fixed date, time and center for their convenience. By the end of the season, we have been able to purchase 3.4m metric ton wheat, he added.

The Food Department has stored approximately 1.5m metric ton wheat. “We started the release process of wheat two months before to control the price of flour and provide flour at cheap rates. For the first time in last 10 years, payment to sugarcane growers was made at a rate of Rs180 per maund. They could not get that kind of rate in the past. In this regard, Rs3.8m was recovered by taking strict actions against 394 middlemen. Over 760 FIRs were registered against the owners of Illegal weigh-scales (Kandey) and Rs5.2m fine was imposed on them, he added. He said that 99.40 percent amount of cultivators had been paid which was stopped during the previous governments and fines of over Rs31m were collected from defaulting sugar mill owners. The Punjab Food Authority destroyed 4m dirty eggs and lakhs of liter unhygienic milk. The organisation seized 1.6m bottles of fake cold drinks and destroyed them.