Man held for child abuse

LAHORE : Ichhra investigation police arrested a man on charges of abuse of a 15-year-old boy.
The arrested accused has been identified as Awais.
Meanwhile, Gender-Based Crime Cell of police arrested a man for raping a widow in the Hunjarwal area. The arrested person has been identified as Ghulam Muhammad.
liquor seized: Qila Gujjar Singh police arrested a man and seized 37 litre toxic liquor from his possession.
The arrested accused bootlegger was identified as Faisal.
held: Green Town police arrested four bootleggers and seized 60 litre moonshine.
The arrested accused has been identified as Tanveer, Ashraf, Farrukh and Iftikhar.
reunited: South Cantt investigation police reunited a woman and a 12-year-old missing boy with their families.
The woman, Bushra Akbar, had left her house over a domestic issue with her family and gone to Rawalpindi.
The boy, Abdullah, had gone missing. Police handed over them to their families.
