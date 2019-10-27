close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Man held for child abuse

Lahore

LAHORE : Ichhra investigation police arrested a man on charges of abuse of a 15-year-old boy.

The arrested accused has been identified as Awais.

Meanwhile, Gender-Based Crime Cell of police arrested a man for raping a widow in the Hunjarwal area. The arrested person has been identified as Ghulam Muhammad.

liquor seized: Qila Gujjar Singh police arrested a man and seized 37 litre toxic liquor from his possession.

The arrested accused bootlegger was identified as Faisal.

held: Green Town police arrested four bootleggers and seized 60 litre moonshine.

The arrested accused has been identified as Tanveer, Ashraf, Farrukh and Iftikhar.

reunited: South Cantt investigation police reunited a woman and a 12-year-old missing boy with their families.

The woman, Bushra Akbar, had left her house over a domestic issue with her family and gone to Rawalpindi.

The boy, Abdullah, had gone missing. Police handed over them to their families.

