Fazl will achieve nothing: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that JUI F Chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman will achieve nothing no matter how much jumps he makes with the defeated parties.

Talking to the media on Saturday, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman tried to defame the country by showing armed groups. “Maulana is grieved as nothing is going into his pocket,” he added. The minister alleged that Fazalur Rehman wanted to buy Islamabad by selling Islam. “India will get benefit from anarchy in the country,” he said. He declared that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not strike a deal with the opposition. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become jobless and is looking for job on streets. He wants to divert the public attention from Kashmir and create anarchy to put the country on the FATF blacklist,” he added.

Refusing to comment on the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that no one wanted to politicise his health. The government is ready to extend all possible cooperation for his treatment, he added.

Kashmir issue: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said the United States will have to play its vital and central role in permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the irresponsible statements by Indian Army Chief was highly condemnable.

All the information provided by India to America regarding Kashmir was baseless and false, he added.

He appreciated the American stance over immediate withdrawal of curfew in Kashmir.

He said Indian Army Chief was continuously giving irresponsible statements while efforts were being made by Pakistan for maintaining peace in the region.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not change his stance about Kashmir.

The whole Pakistani nation was united and standing with its armed forces, he added.

occupied Kashmir: Provincial Minister for Law and Kashmir Committee Punjab Chairman Raja Basharat has said that worst curfew imposed by the Indian government on occupied Kashmir is extremely deplorable.

He said that on Sunday a ''Black Day'' would be observed against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and to express solidarity with its people. He was chairing a meeting of the Kashmir Committee at the DGPR on Saturday. The members of the committee, N-League MPA Dr Mazher Hussain, MPA Mahendra Singh Pal, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jehangir Anwar, DGPR Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar and officers of departments concerned were also present.

The meeting was informed that a website was created for the activities of the Kashmir Committee and a petition based on one million digital signatures in favor of Kashmiris would be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar soon.

Raja Jehangir Anwar, secretary of the committee, said that an awareness campaign on Kashmir would also be launched on cable networks in all the districts. Raja Basharat set up an administrative committee headed by the secretary to make arrangements for a Kashmir conference in Lahore. Kashmir experts, intellectuals and human rights activists will be invited to address the conference. The committee agreed to a proposal to construct a Kashmir monument in Lahore and to designate Kashmir Park and Kashmir roads in every divisional headquarters of Punjab.