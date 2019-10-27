Gang busted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi :The Potohar police have dramatically busted a gang, Saturday, involved in looting passengers landing from abroad on their way to homes from Islamabad International Airport since long, the police spokesman said.
The gang, known as ‘Aamiri gang of dacoits’ was arrested by Race Corse police station when were engaged in looting the passengers coming from United Kingdom.
