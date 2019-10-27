close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Gang busted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Rawalpindi :The Potohar police have dramatically busted a gang, Saturday, involved in looting passengers landing from abroad on their way to homes from Islamabad International Airport since long, the police spokesman said.

The gang, known as ‘Aamiri gang of dacoits’ was arrested by Race Corse police station when were engaged in looting the passengers coming from United Kingdom.

