‘Public institutions playing role in nation-building’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that public institutions play vital role in nation building and development. Struggle with vision ahead brings about positive results.

Process of reforms being introduced in public institutions will continue. He was addressing a seminar on “Role of public institutions in nation building and development” held at National Highway Authority headquarters. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, Federal Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain (r) Sikandar Qayyum also addressed. Professor Khalid Javed highlighted the role of government departments in national development through presentation.

On this occasion Mr. Murad Saeed said in order to achieve the set target in public departments posting of able and sincere people is indispensable. Attempts to run public institutions through favoured individuals cause damage to the departments.

After coming into power he said, the present government achieved first 100 days targets successfully. Later, targets set for one year were also achieved. He further said, we are committed to enhance the revenue of NHA by Rs. 100 billion through hardworking and dedication. NHA is undertaking steps to generate more financial resources. NHA will construct roads through its own revenue and we will do it. He recalled that country’s institutions are passing through process of self-accountability and transparency.

Continuing the Federal Minister said, NHA has recovered Rs10 billion and that NHA has also prepared its business plan that will further be expanded and implemented. He said, Western Route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has now been realized. He also talked about ‘Ehsaas’ Programme, ‘Sehat Insaaf’ Card, Shelter Homes and ‘Kamyab Nojawan’ Programmes’ initiated by Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mr. Iftikhar Durrani said, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan has given the vision of justice and equality and steps are underway to achieve the objectives. Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik said, NHA was considered a difficult department but due to clear vision, devotion and guidance of the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed, the targets were achieved satisfactory. He said, sincere efforts and hard labour put in by the officers and workers of some institution prepare the ground to achieve the goals.

Captain (r) Sikandar Qayyum said, strong institutions ensure nation building and development. In order to make institutions strong, constant implementation of policies is direly needed.