close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 27, 2019

Doctors’ strike enters 17th day

Lahore

 
October 27, 2019

LAHORE : Thousands of patients are facing severe problems due to a strike by doctors, which has continued at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 17 days.

During the city hospitals'' visit, it was witnessed that a large number of patients could not avail treatment facilities. They were protesting and raising a hue and cry for not getting treatment facilities in hospitals. Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to the strike. On the other hand, YDA General Secretary Dr Nadir Hussain said that protest would continue against the MTI Act. —APP

Our correspondent adds: The Lahore General Hospital principal continued practical work for providing assistance to the patients during the strike of doctors.

Prof Dr Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar undertook 7 C section operations in Gynae Operation Theatre in which he took part along with female medical staff. He took the initiative on humanitarian basis to save lives.

The relatives of seven women distributed sweets and expressed their gratitude to Prof Dr. Al-fareed Zafar on his timely intervention to save the lives of mothers and infants with a missionary zeal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore