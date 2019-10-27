Doctors’ strike enters 17th day

LAHORE : Thousands of patients are facing severe problems due to a strike by doctors, which has continued at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals across Punjab for the last 17 days.

During the city hospitals'' visit, it was witnessed that a large number of patients could not avail treatment facilities. They were protesting and raising a hue and cry for not getting treatment facilities in hospitals. Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to the strike. On the other hand, YDA General Secretary Dr Nadir Hussain said that protest would continue against the MTI Act. —APP

Our correspondent adds: The Lahore General Hospital principal continued practical work for providing assistance to the patients during the strike of doctors.

Prof Dr Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar undertook 7 C section operations in Gynae Operation Theatre in which he took part along with female medical staff. He took the initiative on humanitarian basis to save lives.

The relatives of seven women distributed sweets and expressed their gratitude to Prof Dr. Al-fareed Zafar on his timely intervention to save the lives of mothers and infants with a missionary zeal.