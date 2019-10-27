Indian war hysteria threatens regional peace, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has termed the Indian government and armed forced murderers of peace and humanity for snatching the constitutional status of Kashmiri Muslims and ceasefire violations at LoC to kill innocent civilians.

Addressing a delegation led by Kashmiri leader Chaudhry Ilyas Ahmad and Mubarik Ali Shah at the Governor’s House on Saturday, he said Indian war hysteria could create severe threats to regional peace and security.

He said Indian atrocities and brutalities could not shatter the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom as despite deploying a huge number of armed forces in Kashmir, Delhi was afraid of lifting curfew on Kashmir even after 83 days.

The governor said people of Pakistan were with their Kashmiri brethren till the last drop of the blood, adding that the United Nations and other international human rights organisations should break their silence on the Kashmir issue and come forward to stop Indian brutalities and cruelties in the occupied Valley.

The Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the UN resolutions, he maintained.

Chaudhry Sarwar termed India's snatching special constitutional status of the Kashmir state on August 5 an act of terrorism and murder of humanity, saying that Narendra Modi had always promoted hate against Pakistan only to achieve his political interests in India but Pakistan was exposing Indian terrorism before the world.

The governor said Pakistan would give a befitting response if India tried to carry out any misadventure as the people of Pakistan were standing shoulder by shoulder with the Pak Army to defend our territories. He said it was a shameful act of cowardice by India to target the civilian population, adding that India had committed a severe violation of international human rights and laws.