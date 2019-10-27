Modi govt has trampled down all moral values

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that by revoking the special status of Indian-Occupied Kashmir, Modi government has trampled down all the moral values as well as diplomatic and political laws.

In his message on the occasion of black day against the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir, he said India had imposed curfew and locked down millions of Kashmiris in their homes. India cannot suppress the struggle of self-determination of Kashmiris at gunpoint, he said, adding Kashmiris’ passion for freedom had not subsided despite the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. Depriving Kashmiris of their rights to self-determination is an open violation of human rights. Indian government cannot crush the freedom passion of Kashmiri people though bullet, said the CM.

Kashmiri youths are offering sacrifices for freedom. Pakistani government and people are standing with Kashmiris. No one can separate Pakistan from Kashmir, he said. The international community should pressurise India to stop atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The CM saluted the brave struggle of Kashmiri people for getting their right to self-determination. He said that main purpose to observe the black day was to make Kashmiri people realise that they were not alone in their struggle. Whole Pakistani nation is standing beside them, he added.