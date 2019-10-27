CM reviews progress on health reforms

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired meeting in his office here on Saturday to review the progress on the reforms programme for providing quality healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab.

The meeting also reviewed the future strategy regarding the strike of doctors. The CM directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of work for improving the healthcare facilities in out-patients departments of hospitals, emergencies, wards of major hospitals of Lahore and said that provision of quality healthcare facilities to the patients was their mission. All possible resources will be utilised for ensuring provision of quality healthcare facilities to the patients. He said that first time in the history of province five mother and child healthcare hospitals were being constructed in Attock, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Layyah and Rajanpur. Work is also being speedily carried out for improving the healthcare facilities in the major hospitals. He said that there was no justification for strike of doctors. He said that refusing check-up of patients in hospitals was against the ethics and noble profession of doctors. Such behaviour does not suit them.

Patients and their attendants suffer a lot due to doctors’ strike, the CM said, adding that a committee was constituted for negotiations but it was a matter of great regret that doctors did not come to the table. Government is making effort to resolve the issue through dialogue. The chief minister was briefed about the progress on the reforms programme for improving the healthcare facilities in hospitals.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary and secretaries other departments concerned also attended the meeting.

parliamentarians: National and provincial assembly members belonging to different districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday and informed him about the problems of their constituencies.

The chief minister assured them of solving the problems on an urgent basis. Matters regarding various programmes of public welfare and development projects also came under discussion during the meeting. He also directed the parliamentarians to increase their liaison with the masses and leave no stone unturned in solving their problems.

Usman Buzdar said wasting time on the politics of chaos was an injustice with the nation. There is a dire need that political forces in the present scenario display foresightedness and maturity, he added. He said those doing negative politics should give preference to the rationalism over emotionalism.

The elements which are afraid of change are doing politics of criticism for the sake of criticism. He said that journey of public welfare would continue without caring about such criticism. Now, in Pakistan there is room only for the politics of prosperity of people of Pakistan. The people of the country will not support such elements which want to spread anarchy and instability in the country for the sake of their vested interests, the CM said.

hose who met with the CM included Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Rubina Jamil, Fouzia Behram, Farrukh Altaf, Brig (r) Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Karamat Khokhar, Mamon Tarar and a ticket holder of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf from Pakpattan, Muhammad Shah Khagha.