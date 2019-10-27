Foree gets PCI DSS certification

KARACHI: Mobile wallet Foree has been certified by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), a statement said.

“With this, Foree becomes one of the first startups in Pakistan to get PCI DSS certified,” the statement added.

PCI DSS is a set of security standards designed to process, store or transmit financial transactional data securely. PCI DSS stipulates adherence to strict data encryption methodologies, network and traffic monitoring services, and defined user access privileges to stored data. Its increasing a benchmark and mandatory standard for all banks, processing centres, financial organisations and merchants working around payments.

Foree will enable every bank account, wallet, e-money account and card to be connected to an interoperable payment platform. Users will be able to pay anyone, any business however large or small, any institution be it public or private from their existing bank accounts, wallets, e-money accounts and cards.