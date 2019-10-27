close
Turkish exhibition concludes

Business

 
October 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 5th Edition of Pak–Turkey Defence Exhibition (Defence Port Turkey) concluded at Pak-China Friendship Centre Islamabad, a statement said on Saturday.

Defence Export Promotion Organization, Ministry for Defence Production Pakistan and Presidency of Defence Industries, Republic of Turkey jointly organised the event for the first time in Pakistan.

During the closing ceremony, Maj Gen Farhat Abbas Sani, DG of DEPO, thanked the participants of the exhibition.

The event had a number of activities, encompassing Turkey and Pakistan’s advance defence technology demonstrations, armed forces conferences, networking and business expansions through daily B2B and B2G engagements among the visiting delegation.

The exhibition was participated by a number of OEMs, exhibitors, academia, and R&D organisations, policymakers from Turkey and Pakistan, the statement said.

The success of event is evident from the fact that 32 exhibitors from Turkey and 25 from Pakistan showcased their state-of-the-art equipment under one roof.

Besides a large number of high-level delegations from Turkey and Pakistan, more than 5,000 visitors, including trade bodies, defence suppliers and vendors visited the exhibition.

