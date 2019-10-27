Gold prices remain unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion prices remained unchanged in the local market on Saturday.
An announcement by the Karachi Saraf Association said gold rates remained unchanged at Rs87,500/tola. Similarly, the market does not witness any change in the prices of 10 grams gold, which stood at Rs75,017.
Meanwhile, in the international market, gold rates dropped $4/ounce to $1,504/ounce.
Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with Dubai gold market prices.
