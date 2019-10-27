Give the devil his due!

LAHORE: It is unfortunate that our politicians avoid giving credit to their opponents for good work and blow their mistakes out of proportion. Pakistan’s improvement in cost of doing business is mostly due to reforms instituted by the previous government.

The World Bank’s report itself admits that reforms introduced by the Punjab and Sindh governments along with some federal measures contributed to improvement in its ranking. Now everyone knows that the present Punjab government is dysfunctional and, instead of introducing reforms, it has rolled by top class technology-based monitoring in educational and health sectors.

The surge in dengue cases is testimony to the fact. In the previous regime, every corner of the province was scrutinised to eliminate dengue threat. The online land registration was also introduced in the previous regime. Business registration portal was launched during that period.

Many other hurdles in doing business were also introduced at that time. As far as the Sindh government is concerned, all the credit should have been given to the PPP government that has been in power for over a decade. Still the prime minister congratulated his economic team for this remarkable improvement in Pakistan’s rank.

The Rahimyar Khan-Sukkur Motorway has been completed over a month ago. The Chinese have done a remarkable work, but the road has not been opened for traffic. It would save three hours of travelling time that is consumed at the existing route.

Why the delay? Because it was a CPEC project and its credit would go to the previous regime. Is it not a national loss? Why has this government delayed the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway? It should have been completed alongside Sukkur-Rahimyar Khan Motorway that would have reduced the travel time for passengers and goods substantially. But infrastructure projects are discouraged as a policy by this regime.

The delays are increasing the costs regularly. The blame on cost would also be attributed to the past governments.

As far as the economy is concerned things are not moving very smoothly in Pakistan. The optimism shown by the ruling elite on economic turnaround is baffling. Some of the government functionaries are boasting that it would be much higher than last year.

They ignore the fact that large scale manufacturing growth has regularly posting negative growth. Agricultural growth prospects are extremely dim and services sector is also not picking up. The growth enthusiasts probably have no idea that when the imports shrink in double-digit and exports do not pick up, then it is a signal for reducing and not acceleration of growth.

Many in the government are rejoicing that the foreign exchange reserves are going up slightly every week. Most of them perhaps are unaware that the reserves are rising at the cost of national growth.

Earlier, the government was auctioning its treasury bills to the domestic banks. Now, it has permitted foreign funds to participate in this auction. The rupee has been grossly depreciated and the interest rates have been almost doubled to attract foreign funds. Now if a foreign fund invests say 100 dollars in Pakistan’s treasury bonds, he would be able to buy treasury bills worth Rs16,000 at earlier rupee value of Rs118 against a dollar and the total amount would have been Rs118,000.

So, there is a net gain of Rs42 in rupee terms to the foreign investor. Now even if the bills are auctioned at 13 percent (below SBP policy rate) the investor would be earning 13 percent on his dollar investment because once the bill matures the fund could repatriate the invested amount along with interest. In other words, we are offering 13 percent rate of return on dollar. Why would anyone hesitate to earn that much amount on sovereign treasury bonds? This would go on for a while until servicing this debt becomes impossible.

With no turnaround in exports in sight we would plunge into a much deeper crisis than the one left by the past ‘corrupt’ governments. Well the corruption level in Pakistan is still the same, but one can safely say that past governments at least were not incompetent.