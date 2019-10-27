Rupee may gain

The rupee stayed flat against the dollar during the outgoing week, amid soft dollar demand from importers, but some dealers believe the local currency could gain some grounds next week.

In the interbank market, the rupee commenced the week on a flat not by closing unchanged at 155.90 against the greenback. The local currency was little changed on Tuesday when the rupee gained three paisas to end at 155.87 against the greenback.

The rupee traded firmer at 155.88/dollar in the three consecutive sessions due to dull trading activity.

In the open market, the local currency traded in the band of 155.95 and 156.10 versus the dollar during the outgoing week.

Dealers said the rupee could gain some grounds in the coming sessions due to contraction in the current account deficit, rise in foreign exchange reserves and some positive news on the economic fronts. The current account deficit narrowed to $1.548 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from $4.287 billion a year ago.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.186 billion during the week ended October 18 from $15.142 billion a week ago.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $79 million to $7.892 billion. The assurance provided by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank of their continued support to Pakistan’s economy helped improve investors’ sentiment.

Pakistan emerged as one of the biggest improvers in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2020, jumping up 28 places to a global ranking of 108.

The country had stood at 136 in the previous year.

However, some dealers expect the rupee to face downside pressure amid foreign debt repayments due in December.

“A debt repayment of more than $1.5 billion against the Eurobonds and International Monetary Fund could weigh on the central bank’s reserves,” a dealer said.

A five-year Eurobond worth $1 billion is maturing in December. Pakistan will also pay off $21 million to International Monetary Fund in debt in November and $61 million in December, as well, the dealer added.