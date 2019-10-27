Non-custom paid vehicles, other equipment worth Rs260m seized in October

GUJRANWALA: The Customs Anti-Smuggling squads on Saturday recovered non-custom paid vehicles and other equipment worth Rs 260 million during the month of October.

Customs Superintendent Agha Qadeer told the Anti-Smuggling Squad during the recent months conducted various successful raids and seized a huge quantity of non-customs paid items, including a truck full of smuggled melamine items worth Rs 50 million from Nowshera Road, seized a truck full of smuggled tyres from Toll Plaza Kamoke, a truck full of ceramics items worth Rs 4.2 million from Qila Didar Singh and seized two trucks full of iron sheets from Gujranwala. He said that raids against the non-customs paid vehicles and smuggled items would be continued.

KIDNEY CENTRE: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman has said that all such organisations which are working for the welfare of the poor need our special appreciation and maximum support.

He expressed these views while visiting the kidney dialysis centre at DHQ Hospital on Saturday. The centre is being run by a social welfare organisation. The commissioner appreciated the free of cost dialysis and medical facilities at the centre. Jamshed Bashir briefed the commissioner about the performance of the centre. He informed that the center was established 20 years back and it had so far provided free dialysis and medical facilities to more than 75,000 poor patients. Provision of these free medical facilities had cost about Rs 140 million, which had been donated by the local philanthropists.

He said that extension of the kidney centre was being carried out with an estimated cost of Rs 200 million and the construction work had already been started at the new piece of land inside the hospital.

The commissioner while appreciating the services of the organisation expressed the hope that after the completion of this project, there would be much improvement in the existing medical and dialysis facilities and the centre would prove a model in the whole province.