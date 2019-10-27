‘Govt taking steps to make prisons as reform centres’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Prisons Ch Zawar Hussain has said that the Punjab government is taking various steps to make prisons as reform centres for rehabilitation of the prisoners.

He stated this while visiting the Central Jail on Jaranwala Road on Saturday. MPA Shakil Shahid, Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan and other jail officers were also present.

The minister inspected the jail’s kitchen, hospital, workshop, barracks and other sections. He checked the quality of food being provided to the inmates and said that hygienic food should be provided to the jail inmates for maintaining their health. He advised that the jail manuals and relevant rules and regulations should be followed in letter and spirit relating to the punishment and welfare of the jail inmates.

He visited the jail hospital and inquired about the health of under treatment prisoners. The minister directed for maintaining medical facilities active along with necessary medicines and other medical services.

He interacted with some prisoners during the inspection of different barracks and inquired about their problems. He said that prisoners were being provided opportunities of getting training of different vocational skills at the jail and prisoners should take advantage of these facilities to mend their lives. He said that the government was taking the steps to make the prisoners as useful citizens after their release from jails. He advised the prisoners to follow the teachings of the Islam and create the quality of patience and tolerance to lead the happy and clean life.

During the round of the jail, the Punjab Minister for prisoners specially checked the condition of cleanliness and security arrangements.

He expressed his satisfaction over the environment with quality of cleanliness and said that security arrangements should not be relaxed at any moment.

He urged upon making the welfare programmes result oriented for the proper rehabilitation and education of the prisoners.

Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan gave briefing about the jail arrangements and said that scientific arrangements had been made for providing the facility of prisoners meeting with the relatives of the jail inmates.