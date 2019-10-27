CM for availability of land for women, engineering varsities

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the authorities to ensure the transfer of available land in Kabal (Swat) to concerned department in order to initiate construction of buildings for Women University and Engineering University Swat.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding ongoing and new projects in education and health sectors, said a handout. Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting was informed about the progress made so far on the ongoing development projects in Swat. It was informed that the building of Dental College, Swat, would be completed by the end of December and after which the classes would formally be launched. The meeting also reviewed the progress on the first phase of Swat Motorway and preparations for starting work on the second phase. Mahmood Khan directed to finalise all the modalities and arrangements to start physical work on the second phase of Swat Motorway project as soon as possible. He emphasised that realistic timelines should also be fixed in order to timely start and complete the important project.