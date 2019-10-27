2 killed in Bara incidents

BARA: Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in separate incidents in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Saturday, local and official sources said.

They said that three motorcycles collided on Frontier Road in Akakhel area. As a result, Taj Muhammad was killed on the spot while three others, including Sher Nabi, Abdur Rehman and Ali Gul sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Hayat Medical Complex (HMC) where the condition one of them is said to be serious. In another incident, unidentified armed men shot dead a man in Tirah valley.