QWP terms increase in electricity tariff unjustified

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday termed the recent increase in the electricity tariff as unjustified and said that it would create more problems for the people.

He was speaking at a gathering in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district.

Several people including Liaquat Khan, Javed Khan and others of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl announced joining the QWP on the occasion.

Sikandar Sherpao claimed that the government was following the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and did not care to mitigate the sufferings of the poor.

Commenting on the prevailing political scenario, he said the rulers were pushing the country to anarchy and uncertainty. “The economy is on the verge of collapse. The investors are shying away from making investments in the prevailing uncertain situation,” he said.

The QWP leader said the government had failed on all fronts and was holding the opposition and the previous governments responsible to hide its incompetence.

He also criticised the provincial government for its failure to secure the rights of the province. “The province is also facing financial crisis due to the incompetence of the incumbent government,” he added.

Sikandar Sherpao also expressed concern over the acquittal of the police personnel in the Sahiwal incident and said justice could not be provided to the bereaved family. He urged the government to appeal against the acquittal of the accused in the case.