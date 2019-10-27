Dengue cases reach 50 in Batkhela

BATKHELA: Two more cases were reported as the number of dengue patients reached 50 here on Saturday, officials said. Two persons identified Inamullah and Naik Muhammad were diagnosed positive for dengue in the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela. Dengue focal person of the DHQ, Dr Fazal Rahim told reporters that 46 patients had been discharged from the hospital after proper treatment.