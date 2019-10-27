Teachers’ protest

Is the current government any different from previous ones when dealing with working class protest? The short answer is no. And this was displayed prominently at a protest at D-Chowk by Basic Education Community School (BESC) teachers on Wednesday, during which the government responded with force. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has said that over 200 teachers were arrested, while police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. The teachers were only demanding their right to get salaries and an upgrade in their status to permanent employees. Both demands are not only legitimate but also essential to run an efficient education system in the country. Already, faced with high inflation, the life of low paid staff around the country has become much more difficult. The non-payment of dues is an additional and unacceptable burden that the government should not put on anyone on its payroll. The government however responded with water cannons and arrests to stop the protest after the teachers refused to go home. Some of them had not received their salaries in over eight months, which made them so desperate that they came all the way to Islamabad to make their demands heard.

If the government continues to treat those on its own payroll with such blatant disregard, it can look forward to much more serious protests in the future. At bare minimum, the salaries of government staff must be paid. Most of the protesters teach in remote schools and receive pay below the minimum wage in the country. The BECS scheme employs around 12,000 teachers in 137 districts, where they teach 700,000 students. Even the minimal wage of Rs8,000 a month has not been paid for many months, which is an alarming situation. Only a year ago, the teachers had protested to ask for regularisation after which they received assurances that this would happen within the year. With the demand not fulfilled, their return was only to be expected. Not only do these teachers deserve a good livelihood, their right to protest must be respected. The scenes circulated on social media should not be seen again if the government wants to maintain some sense of goodwill among the population.